Ischia Festival to Honor TV Academy Chairman Hayma Washington

The influential man behind the Primetime Emmy Awards will receive the festival's prestigious Humanitarian Honor.

TV Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will be honored at the upcoming Ischia Global Film and Music Festival with the 2018 Ischia Humanitarian Award.

Washington is being recognized on behalf of the Television Academy and the Television Academy Foundation for their work in nurturing new talents and mentoring students across the industry.

Washington was chosen by festival founder Pascal Vicedomini and honorary chair Cheryl Boone Isaacs. He will receive the award on July 15 during the opening ceremonies at the festival, which serves as a gathering for members of the Hollywood elite, who come to take advantage of the warm summer month on the picturesque island off the coast of Naples.

The TV Academy is the influential group behind the Primetime Emmy Awards. Washington has held the post since 2016 and is the Academy's first African-American chairman. Throughout his career he has earned seven Emmy Awards and a PGA Award for The Amazing Race.

The Foundation arm of the Academy was established in 1959 to help give the next generation a leg up through internships, faculty seminars, a visiting professionals program, college television awards, and an oral history of television, a research platform whose goal is to preserve the history of television.

“Honoring the Television Academy and its Foundation for their many humanitarian programs brings into focus the important role they play in educating the next generation of artists, creative talent and executives in this key segment of the global entertainment community,” said Vicedomini and Boone Isaacs. “We are so very pleased that Hayma Washington will be in Ischia to represent the Television Academy and to accept the award on its behalf."

“The Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to creating an industry of excellence and inclusion, to educate and inspire students, teachers, professionals and the public, and to preserve the history of television as a resource for future generations,” said Washington.

“Our Internship and College Television Awards programs have nurtured thousands of students, providing access and opportunity that has helped them discover their voices, refine their skills and chart rewarding career paths in every sector of the television industry," he continued. "We are deeply honored by this recognition. We remain committed to advancing and supporting inclusion within the industry.”

Washington is expected to partake in panels and masterclasses during the Ischia festival, sharing his vast industry knowledge with Italian audiences.

Previous honorees of the Ischia Humanitarian Award include Trudy Styler, Kerry Kennedy, David Belle, Petra Nemcova and Paul Allen.

The 16th Ischia Global Film and Music Festival will take place July 15-July 22. Quincy Jones will receive the festival's lifetime achievement award.