Ischia Global Festival to Open With 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'

The 'Gomorrah' director makes his international debut with 'Soldado.'

The Ischia Global Film and Musical Festival will open on July 15 with the Italian premiere of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, starring Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin.

The film will screen in the festival's outdoor cinema overlooking the Lacco Ameno Bay at sunset.

The film opens June 29 in the U.S., but not until Oct. 18 in Italy. Soldado is the heavily-anticipated sequel to the 2015 film Sicario.

In the middle of the drug war the CIA sends Matt Graver (Brolin) to team up with former undercover operative Alejandro Gilick (del Toro) to kidnap the daughter of a drug lord, a false flag operation designed to incite rival cartels. The mission soon turns south when it's uncovered by the Mexican government and Gilick goes rogue in order to protect the young girl. The film also stars Matthew Modine, Jeffrey Donovan, Catherine Keener and Shea Whigham.

Soldado marks the first international studio picture from director Stefano Sollima. Known for his gritty crime-drama films, including ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) and Suburra, as well as such TV series as Romanzo Criminale and Gomorrah, Sollima has helped put new Italian productions on the map recently, especially amid the recent wave of peak TV series.

He recently co-created ZeroZeroZero, which follows a shipment of cocaine from South America to Europe. The series, like Gomorrah, is based on a book by journalist Roberto Saviano.

The 16th annual Ischia Global Festival takes place July 15-July 22. Honor guests announced for this year include Quincy Jones and TV Academy chairman Hayma Washington.