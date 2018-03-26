'Isle of Dogs' Exhibition Opens in London

The show includes sets and puppets from Wes Anderson's new stop-motion animation film (and serves ramen and sake).

Megasaki City has come to London.

A new exhibition celebrating Isle of Dogs has opened in the U.K. capital, with sets and puppets from Wes Anderson's stop-motion animation film on show to the public at The Store X on The Strand. Among the 17 handmade exhibits on display are intricately detailed miniature panoramas of Megasaki, the rubbish-laded Trash Island where the evil puppet mayor Kobayashi has banished all dogs, and numerous sets featuring the tyrannical ruler himself (including one of him getting out of a bath).

Meanwhile, a life-size Noodle Bar serves traditional Japanese ramen (and sake on Thursdays and Fridays) from acclaimed London-based chef Akira Shimizu.

Isle of Dogs was mostly filmed at 3 Mills Studios in East London and The Hollywood Reporter understands that while sets and puppets have been sent all over the world as part of Fox Searchlight's promotional tour for the film, the U.K. show — which was curated by Anderson and the production team — is the largest collection of any.

The exhibition runs until April 5, while Isle of Dogs — which has already enjoyed Anderson's biggest opening in the U.S. — will be released March 30 in the U.K.