'Isn't It Romantic' Director Teams With Miramax for 'Silent Retreat'

Todd Strauss-Schulson and Matthew Fogel wrote the comedy.

Todd Strauss-Schulson, the director behind Rebel Wilson's Valentine's Day release Isn't It Romantic, is taking his Silent Retreat to Miramax.

Strauss-Schulson will direct the comedy from a script he wrote with Matthew Fogel (Lego Movie 2).

Silent Retreat centers on Thomas and Gillian, a couple who are having relationship issues. Thomas’ best friend, Eric, and his recently widowed mother, Wanda, aren’t doing much better. The perfect solution? A meditation retreat that requires absolute silence for three days.

Production is aiming for a late spring/early summer shoot. Matthew Anderson will oversee for Miramax.

“Matt and Todd (who are best friends) have a new best friend in Miramax, a company who is bold and creatively supportive. We’re mostly just thrilled that someone believed in us enough to give us money to make a silent comedy about meditation,” Strauss-Schulson and Fogel said Thursday in a statement.

"We are really excited to go on this creative journey with Matt and Todd, who share such a unique vision,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block and vp Matthew Anderson.

Strauss-Schulson, whose credits include The Final Girls and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Bloom Hergott. Fogel is repped by UTA.