Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles to Celebrate Trio of Honorees

Netflix exec Larry Tanz, producer Ram Bergman and philanthropist Stanley Black will be recognized at the event.

The Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles will honor Netflix’s Larry Tanz, Star Wars: The Last Jedi producer Ram Bergman and philanthropist Stanley Black at a May 31 Sponsor Luncheon to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The fest, which bills itself as the largest showcase of Israeli films in the U.S., will use the luncheon to kick off its 32nd edition, which will be held Nov. 6-20, and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel. The honorees were announced today by festival founder and executive director Meir Fenigstein.

Tanz, who serves as vp, global television at Netflix, has been named the 2018 IFF Achievement in Television Award recipient. Bergman will receive the 2018 IFF Achievement in Film Award, and Black, the partner and founder of Black Equities, will accept the 2018 IFF Humanitarian Award.

Special guests at the luncheon will include Sam Grundwerg, Consul General of Israel and CAA’s Adam Berkowitz, who is the festival chairman.

“As we celebrate Israel’s 70th anniversary, the Israel Film Festival is proud to honor three distinguished individuals who have paved the way for groundbreaking collaborations between the U.S. and Israel film and television industries resulting in movies and series that reached millions of people worldwide,” Fenigstein said.