Israeli-Iran Conflict Drama 'Tehran' Lands at Cineflix Rights

The espionage thriller is penned by Moshe Zonder, who created the Netflix political drama 'Fauda.'

Cineflix Rights has inked a deal to take the exclusive global distribution rights for the Israeli TV drama Tehran from Moshe Zonder, the creator of Netflix's wartime thriller Fauda.

The eight-part Tehran series follows Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent on her first mission in the Iranian capital, where she was also born. When her mission fails, Tamar goes rogue as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically involved with a pro-democracy activist as Iranian authorities close in on her and her Mossad colleagues.

Tehran, to be produced in English, Hebrew and Farsi, is written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar, while Daniel Syrkin directs. There's no word on casting.

"Tehran has all the characteristics of the globally successful dramas which have come out of Israel in the past few years. The series’ compelling plot and breathtaking action draws in an audience with its high-stakes twists and turns, but also provokes them to question where loyalties lie," Julien Leroux, senior vp of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, who brokered the deal, said in a statement.

Tehran is produced by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions, in association with Paper Plane Productions for Israeli public broadcaster Kan.