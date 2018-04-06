Issa Lopez Makes English-Language Debut With 'Three Sundays' (Exclusive)

Paramount Players is behind the love story.

Mexican writer-director Issa Lopez will make her English-language debut with Three Sundays, a love drama just set up at Paramount Players.

Lopez, whose horror movie Tigers Are Not Afraid garnered acclaim at 2017’s Fantastic Fest, will write the script and direct the project. She will also produce along with Jon Levin.

The logline details are being kept under lock and key, but it is described as being a love story that takes place in an underground Latin dance circuit in Los Angeles. The tone is akin to Saturday Night Fever, the John Travolta dance classic that looked at the disco scene in the late 1970s and focused on characters with Italian and Latino heritage.

Lopez is a name writer in Mexico, with some of her movies among the bigger box office performers in the country. She has also directed four of her scripts, with comedy Todo Mal the latest.

Tigers Are Not Afraid premiered at Fantastic Fest, and won Lopez the best horror director award. The movie, a dark fairy tale about the ghosts that haunt the children that survive Mexico’s drug war, won praise from Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro, who then teamed up with the filmmaker to produce an upcoming film of hers.

She is repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein.