Issa Rae Joining Marsai Martin in Universal's 'Little'

The creative team behind 'Girls Trip' is also behind the coming-of-age comedy.

Issa Rae is joining Black-ish actress Marsai Martin in Universal comedy Little.

The feature centers on a woman who gets the chance to relive a carefree life as her younger self (Martin) when the pressures of adulthood become too much.

Drumline scripter Tina Gordon is attached to direct. Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver penned the first draft of the screenplay, based on Martin's idea, with Camilla Blackett (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl) working on a rewrite of the latest draft by Gordon.

Girls Trip producers Will Packer and James Lopez are set to produce via the Uni-based Will Packer Productions, along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Martin will exec produce with Girls Trip star Regina Hall and Josh Martin.

Rae, who is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson, is best known as the creator and star of the critically acclaimed HBO series Insecure, which is in production on its third season. She will make her studio feature debut in Fox's YA adaptation The Hate U Give.