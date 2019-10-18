Issa Rae Launches New Label With Atlantic Records

The joint venture kicks off with the release of the single "Kinda Love" by Raedio's flagship artist TeaMarrr.

Having already conquered the world of television, Insecure star and creator Issa Rae is making moves in the music business.

On Friday it was announced that Raedio — a record label recently formed by Rae — has entered a joint venture with Atlantic Records that will kick off with today’s release of the single “Kinda Love” by Haitian-American singer-rapper TeaMarrr.

Billed as an “audio everywhere company,” Raedio will extend its influence across media by aligning its roster of talent with film and TV projects, commercials, podcasts and more, according to a press release. Rae says the label was inspired by her history of centering the work of “female, independent, or Los Angeles-based artists” like SZA, Saweetie and Jazmine Sullivan on Insecure as well as earlier projects.

"Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said in a statement. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I'm excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Added Atlantic chairman & COO Julie Greenwald: “Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another. She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”

TeaMarrr came to Rae's attention with her 2018 single "One Job," which racked up over 1.2 million streams.

In addition to signing and fostering new talent, Raedio — led by Rae’s longtime business development executive Benoni Tagoe — also provides music supervision services for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

“Kinda Love” is available on all streaming services now. Watch the official music video (co-starring Rae) here.

