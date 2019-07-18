Issa Rae, Paul Feig Partner for Teen Movie Contest

Through their Color Creative and Powderkeg banners, the filmmakers are looking for pitches for features.

Issa Rae and Paul Feig are looking for the next Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club and Empire Records.

Rae and Deniese Davis of Color Creative are partnering with Feig and Laura Fischer of Powderkeg on a teen movie contest and are asking for submissions of feature film pitches for projects that exemplify the modern teen experience.

They are specifically looking for fresh and inclusive perspectives on the lives of high schoolers. The contest's prompt reads: "The creators of Freaks and Geeks and Insecure are looking for a comedic story that tells the teen experience in 2020. The stakes are high (or at least feel high) and the high school experience is so varied but somehow universal."

Two projects will be chosen as finalists, and will then be given a budget of $25,000 to produce a proof of concept short film. A final pitch will then be selected to produce as a feature-length film. Both Color Creative and Powderkeg will produce and then set the film up for distribution.

Submissions are now open and will be running through Aug. 9.