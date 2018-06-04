Issa Rae Wears Belt With N-Word to CFDA Fashion Awards

The 'Insecure' star was hosting the event and kept things political with her Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss blue jumpsuit as well as barbed jokes aimed at the likes of Kanye West.

Issa Rae made a statement on the red carpet with a belt featuring the n-word at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) annual fashion awards on Monday night.

Rae's belt, inscribed with the message "Every Nigga Is a Star", was part of a blue jumpsuit made by politically-minded designer Kerby Jean-Raymond for the label Pyer Moss.

The Insecure star was hosting the star-studded dinner event held at the Brooklyn Museum, which saw stars such as Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, Trevor Noah, Michael Kors and more as presenters with awards dished out to likes of Kim Kardashian West, Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Raf Simons and Donatella Versace.

As well as making her mark on the red carpet, Rae, the first African-American to emcee the CFDA awards as well as the first woman to host in nine years, didn't let up on the politics inside the event. Her opening monologue was laced with political jokes and she took shots at Kanye West, making reference to his recent comments over slavery.

"I'm as fashionable as Kanye West is black. Only when it's convenient," Rae joked.