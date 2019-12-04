Issa Rae to Write, Star in 'Perfect Strangers' Film Remake

Rae will also produce the English-language take on Paolo Genovese’s 'Perfetti Sconosciuti.'

Issa Rae will star in, write and produce the English-language remake of Italian comedy-drama, Paolo Genovese’s Perfetti Sconosciuti.

The story centers around a group of friends who decide at a dinner party to play a risky game where they place their phones face-up on the table and agree to make all texts and phone calls public in an attempt to prove they have nothing to hide. The comedy about friendship, love and betrayal forces the friends to confront and discover they may actually be “perfect strangers.”

Spyglass Media Group, a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment, and Eagle Pictures are behind the feature that is set to start filming early 2020.

3 Marys Entertainment will also produce, alongside the Insecure creator. Issa Rae Productions’ Montrel Mckay will executive produce. Chris Stone will oversee production on behalf of Spyglass and Tarak Ben Ammar on behalf of Eagle.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing this funny and compelling story to a new demographic and could not be happier about partnering with the Spyglass team to make it happen. I loved the original film and think the story will resonate with audiences here as well," said Rae.

“Issa is the perfect choice to adapt Paolo Genovese's brilliant film given her bold and comedic authenticity. As one of the most sought-after creative talents, we are excited to see Issa's vision come to life,“ said Stone, with Ben Ammar, adding, “I am proud to be working alongside our partners at Spyglass and the immensely talented Issa Rae on this socially resonant and provocative comedy that not only became a success in Europe, but went on to capture the attention of audiences around the globe.”

Rae will next be in theaters with Universal's romantic drama The Photograph, out February 2020, and Paramount’s rom-com Lovebirds, where she stars opposite Kumail Nanjiani. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney John Meigs.