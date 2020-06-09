"It Gets Better" Digital Pride Event to Feature Caleb Marshall, Rebecca Black, TikTok Stars and More

Non-profit organization the It Gets Better Project conceived the three-day experience, designed to celebrate LGBTQ solidarity and honor Pride month.

Leading LGBTQ non-profit organization the It Gets Better Project unveiled Tuesday a three-day event, called "It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience," featuring young talent from the health, music, gaming, fashion and beauty industries.

Hosted by activist and Broadway actor Peppermint (Head Over Heels), the event will take place over three days in June and include a performance from singer Rebecca Black alongside tutorials from fitness star Caleb Marshall, TikTok creator Benji Krol and makeup artist Louie Castro.

TikTok stars Rob Anderson will also appear, as well as drag performer Crystal Methyd, known for RuPaul's Drag Race, and drag queen Jujubee. Alyson Stoner, The Aces, Nick Lehmann and The Angelinos will also join the event.

“This year Pride looks different. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project for A Digital Pride Experience is an opportunity to share my story and encourage positive change during this historic time. Our community has a long history of resilience in the face of discrimination,” Peppermint said in a statement. “At the very least, this moment is an opportunity to pass that tradition on to the younger generation.”

According to the organization, the event will "honor the history of Pride month while showcasing what can be accomplished when a diverse group of community members band together to move progress forward." Riot Games, Lexus and Zenni Optical are sponsors of the event.

The It Gets Better Project was conceived in 2010 when Dan Savage and his partner Terry Miller posted a video on YouTube titled "It Gets Better." This inspired a social media campaign and evolved into a multimedia platform that encourages LGBTQ youth through a variety of programming and community-based projects.

It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience takes place June 24-26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.