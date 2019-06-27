'It' Star Jaeden Martell Joins Film2Future as Youth Ambassador

The Los Angeles-based nonprofit provides underserved high schoolers with training and paid internships in the entertainment industry.

It star Jaeden Martell is still just a teenager himself, but he's already looking to help his peers who haven't had the exposure to arts that he has.

The young actor, who will return as Bill Denbrough in the classic horror title's second chapter this September (James McAvoy plays the adult version of the character), has come aboard Film2Future as its Youth Ambassador. His responsibilities will be to boost awareness of the nonprofit's work in Los Angeles as well as to help raise funds for the program.

"I am so excited to work with Film2Future, which is an amazing organization guiding underserved youth on a path that they may not have discovered otherwise," said Martell, who credits his own after school arts program as a formative experience. "There are so many niches in the film industry that all aid in telling a story, and I think it's vital that we hear these stories from more diverse communities. I am very fortunate that I get to act in projects with such talented artists, learning new things every day, and I look forward to sharing my experiences with students and hopefully inspiring them to follow their dreams."

Founded in 2016 by Haven Entertainment founding partner Rachel Miller, a former Manhattan public school teacher, Film2Future aims to equip low-income high schoolers with college prep, professional and adult life skills via exposure to and hands-on experience in the entertainment industry. The program provides mentorships and site visits to companies including Hulu, Deutsch, YouTube and WME and places students in paid internships and entry-level positions with such companies and productions including AP Bio, Blindspot, Funny or Die, New Amsterdam, Shondaland, Superstore, Mayans and Vida. In addition to a focused curriculum that takes place over the summer, Film2Future also provides each student with healthy meals, transportation and access to a computer during the program, and assists them with college and job applications. Film2Future, which has served more than 100 students so far, stays with students throughout their high school years – its first graduating class begins college this fall, with four students earning full-ride scholarships to Syracuse, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USC and the University of Chicago.

"Film2Future is thrilled to partner with Jaeden Martell as our very first Youth Ambassador," Miller said. "At a young age, Jaeden possesses many of the qualities that Film2Future fosters in our students – creativity, entrepreneurship, persistence and a passion for storytelling. His dreams mirror our students' dreams and his early success demonstrates our entire goal of Film2Future: that it doesn't matter where you are from or what your backstory is – with hard work and determination, anyone can find their path into Hollywood and soar."

Martell, who since his Critics Choice-nominated feature debut in St. Vincent has gone on to notch credits in Showtime's Masters of Sex, Aloha, Midnight Special, The Book of Henry and The Confirmation, will next be seen in It: Chapter 2 as well as Rian Johnson's all-star ensemble murder mystery Knives Out. He is currently shooting the Apple+ series Defending Jacob, playing the title character opposite Chris Evans, and also has features The Lodge, Low Tide and The True Adventures of Wolfboy slated for release later this year.