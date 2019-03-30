Italy’s ‘Gomorrah’ Season 4 Premiere Attracts 1M Viewers

The country’s most popular TV show is back with a vengeance.

The fourth season of Sky Italia’s most popular TV series, Gomorrah, debuted Friday night, once again raking in the ratings with an audience of 1,007,024 average viewers and 1,340,067 unique viewers. The drug-fueled Neapolitan mafia drama was up 12 percent compared to the third season average.

The figures are notable given that the show is in its fourth season, and that the audience figures come after the show killed off its beloved main character last season.

The evening average was 940,000 viewers, with 872,7770 for the show's second episode. Another 125,000 accessed the show through Sky Go and NOW TV platforms. Social media saw 268,000 total impressions, with #GOMORRA4 becoming the top trend on Twitter in Italy.

Season 3 ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger death that left fans stunned; the new season opens right where the story left off.

Genny Savastano (Salvatore Esposito) takes the lead, harboring new ambitions both for his family and for his city of Naples, but only time will tell if he can succeed in pulling off the ultimate job, given his dark past. Meanwhile, Patrizia (Christiana Dell’Anna) grows her power among the city's gangs. She must prove herself among the city’s warring factions, who are not used to seeing a woman in charge.

Gomorrah is by far the biggest series on Sky Italia, surpassing ratings for even Game of Thrones in the country, whose seventh season premiere drew 572,000 viewers.

The original Sky Italia series, based on the book by Roberto Saviano, is produced by Cattleya and Fandango in collaboration with Beta Film. Season four directors include Francesca Comencini, Claudio Cupellini, Marco D'Amore, Enrico Rosati and Ciro Visco.

The Weinstein Company had previously owned U.S. rights to the show. Recent seasons of the show have not yet reached American soil amid the company's massive legal hold-ups. Sources say Beta Film, which sells the show globally, is close to reaching a deal that would find a new home for the show. Gomorrah has sold in more than 190 countries and has a huge niche fanbase worldwide. Early seasons can be viewed on Netflix.