'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Parasite' Among Italy's David di Donatello Awards Nominees

'Green Book' and Roman Polanski's 'J'accuse' are the other nominees in the best foreign film category.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Todd Phillips' Joker, Peter Farrelly's Green Book, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite and Roman Polanski's J'accuse are the nominees in the best foreign film category of Italy's David di Donatello Awards.

The nominees in the best Italian film category are Matteo Garrone for Pinocchio, Pietro Marcello for Martin Eden, Claudio Giovannesi for La Paranza dei Bambini (Piranhas), Marco Bellocchio for Il Traditore (The Traitor) and Matteo Rovere for Il Primo Re (The First King). Those five will also compete in the best director category, meaning no female directors are among the contenders this year.

The 2019 David di Donatello awards marked the first time that two women were nominated in the best director and best picture categories: Alice Rohrwacher for Happy as Lazarus and Valeria Golino for Euphoria. Neither film took home any prizes.

Overall, The Traitor led the nominations with 18, followed by The First King and Pinocchio with 15 each. In the acting categories, Roberto Benigni is among the best supporting actor nominees for his role in Pinocchio.

The 65th Donatello awards ceremony will take place on April 3.

Here are the nominations in key categories:

Best film

The First King by Matteo Rovere

The Traitor by Marco Bellocchio

Piranhas by Claudio Giovannesi

Martin Eden by Pietro Marcello

Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone

Best foreign film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino

Joker by Todd Phillips

Green Book by Peter Farrelly

Parasite by Bong Joon Ho

J-accuse by Roman Polanski

Best director

Matteo Rovere (The First King)

Marco Bellocchio (The Traitor)

Claudio Giovannesi (Piranhas)

Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden)

Matteo Garrone (Pinocchio)

Best new director

Igort (5 Is the Perfect Number)

Phaim Bhuiyam (Bangla)

Leonardo D'Agostini (The Champion)

Marco d'Amore (The Immortal)

Carlo Sironi (Sole)

Best original screenplay

Bangla - Phaim Bhuiyan, Vanessa Picciarelli

The First King - Filippo Gravino, Francesca Maniero, Matteo Rovere

The Traitor - Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella, Francesco Piccolo

The Goddess of Luck - Gianni Romoli, Silvia Ranfagni, Ferzan Ozpetek Do you

Remember? - Valerio Mieli

Best adapted screenplay

The Mayor of the Sanità District - Mario Martone, Ippolita Di MAjo

The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily - Thomas Bidegain, Jean-Luc Fromental, Lorenzo Mattotti

Piranhas - Maurizio Braucci, Roberto Saviono, Claudio Giovannesi

Martin Eden - Maurizio Braucci, Pietro Marcello

Pinocchio - Matteo Garrone, Massimo Ceccherini

Best leading actress

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (The Summer House)

Jasmine Trinca (The Goddess of Luck)

Isabella Ragonese (My brother Chases the Dinosaurs)

Linda Caridi (Remember?)

Lunetta Savino (Rosa)

Valeria Golino (All My Crazy Love)

Best leading actor

Toni Servillo (5 Is the Perfect Number)

Alessandro Borghi (The First King)

Francesco Di Leva (The Mayor of the Sanità District)

Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor)

Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden)

Best supporting actress

Valeria Golino (5 Is the Perfect Number)

Anna Ferzetti (Tomorrow Is Another Day)

Tania Garribba (The First King)

Maria Amato (The Traitor)

Alida Baldari Calabria (Pinocchio)

Best supporting actor

Carlo Buccirosso (5 Is the Perfect Number)

Stefano Accorsi (The Champion)

Fabrizio Ferracane (The Traitor)

Luigi Lo Cascio (The Traitor)

Roberto Benigni (Pinocchio)