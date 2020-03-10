Italy's David di Donatello Awards Pushed to May Amid Coronavirus Spread

'The Traitor' received the highest number of nominations for the 2020 David di Donatello Awards.

Italy has become the worst-hit country outside of China, having closed schools, universities and cinemas as part of a nationwide quarantine.

Italy's biggest film event, the David di Donatello Awards, has been pushed back by more than a month due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The ceremony was due to take place April 3, but in light of the ongoing crisis, which on Monday saw Italian authorities extend emergency measures by putting in place a nationwide quarantine, organizers have now postponed the awards until May.

"Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and to the recent government regulations, the Accademia del Cinema Italiano - Premi David di Donatello has announced that the ceremony has been suspended and postponed to Friday, May 8," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominees for the 65th Donatello Awards were revealed last month, with The Traitor leading the pack with 18 mentions, followed by The First King and Pinocchio with 15 each. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Todd Phillips' Joker, Peter Farrelly's Green Book, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite and Roman Polanski's J'accuse were also nominated in the best foreign film category.

On Monday, Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463, making it the worst-hit country after China. Authorities have closed schools, universities and cinemas and banned all public gatherings.