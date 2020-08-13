ITV Appoints First Director of Diversity and Inclusion

With the promotion of Ade Rawcliffe, the broadcaster becomes the first FTSE 100 company with a dedicated diversity director on its executive board.

ITV has promoted its director of creative diversity Ade Rawcliffe to group director of diversity and inclusion, making the U.K. broadcasting giant the first FTSE 100 company with a dedicated diversity director on its executive board.

Rawcliffe, who will report to group CEO Carolyn McCall, will lead, develop and grow ITV’s diversity and inclusion strategy to deliver its published targets and will work with the management board, commission teams, social purpose team and HR teams to deliver the ITV Diversity Acceleration Plan, which was published last month and outlines key areas of action.

"Putting this new role on the board ensures diversity is part of business discussion and decision making at the most senior level. Ade was the outstanding candidate for this role and I am really pleased she will become ITV’s first group director of diversity and inclusion. Her appointment is a demonstration of our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion in ITV," said McCall.

"Ade brings fantastic experience – in both commissioning and production as well as in diversity and inclusion - and great passion to this role and we will support her to ensure she helps accelerate change in diversity across ITV by creating more opportunities. She will give focus, coordination and leadership to our plans to create a culture where absolutely everyone, whatever their race, disability, pronoun they use or whoever they love, feels comfortable being themselves."

Added Rawcliffe: "The creation of this new role demonstrates the commitment of the management board towards accelerating diversity and inclusion at ITV.I feel passionately that all our viewers should see their lives and experiences authentically represented onscreen. I believe that talent is all around us and that opportunities behind the camera and more generally within ITV itself should be equally accessible to all. This is the right thing to do, but there is also a proven business case for greater diversity and better representation."