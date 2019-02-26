ITV, BBC to Bring BritBox Streaming Service to U.K.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall has been holding talks with the BBC and other potential partners in the streaming service

BritBox launched in the U.S. in 2017 with partner AMC Networks and has since also become available in Canada. The service, which has started doing some original programming but is mostly built around catalog fare, has crossed the 500,000 subscriber mark, the companies previously said.

"Both organizations are delighted with the success of their BritBox streaming service in North America, which is ahead of expectations, having already broken through targets with over half a million subscribers," the partners said. "This success shows the BBC and ITV have the knowhow to launch and manage a streaming service and research with the British public shows that there is a real appetite for a new British streaming service – in addition to their current subscriptions."

McCall said that BritBox would be "the home for the best of British creativity." Added BBC director general Tony Hall: "The service will have everything from old favorites to recent shows and brand new commissions."

ITV and the BBC noted that more than 12 million households in Britain have at least one SVOD service, with 4 million homes paying for multiple subscriptions.

Research commissioned by ITV also shows Brits' desire for homegrown content, with 43 percent of all online homes interested in subscribing, in addition to any current subscriptions, to a new SVOD service featuring British content. "This increases to over 50 percent in homes with a Netflix subscription," the company says.

ITV early Wednesday also reported lower full-year 2018 earnings, but said the profit at its TV production unit grew. Its advertising revenue rose 1 percent during the year despite the "uncertain economic and political environment" due to Brexit.

ITV, which is led by CEO Carolyn McCall and last year announced a strategy refresh, warned though that advertising is taking a hit amid the Brexit uncertainty early in 2019. The company forecast its total advertising revenue to be down 3 percent-4 percent for the first four months of 2019. "First-half revenues and profits will also be impacted by tough comparatives against the revenues of the [soccer] World Cup, the investments we are making and ITV Studios deliveries being weighted to the second half," the company said.

“We have started 2019 with strong onscreen and online viewing," highlighted McCall. "However, the economic and political headwinds for the U.K. will have an effect on the advertising market and while ITV is increasingly diversified, we remain sensitive to this. We continue to be very focused on delivering in the areas we can control and actively mitigating the factors outside the company’s control."

ITV also updated its plans for a U.K. subscription video on demand service. “We are in the concluding phase of talks with the BBC to establish a strategic partnership to bring BritBox, an exciting new SVOD service, to

U.K. audiences," McCall said. "This will provide an unrivaled collection of British boxsets and original series in one place. We have agreed a joint vision for the service and are now working on a formal agreement. We anticipate that other partners will be added to BritBox and we will both speak to regulators and the wider industry about our proposals."

ITV's full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) fell 4 percent, and adjusted earnings per share fell 4 percent as well, while statutory earnings per share rose. Production arm ITV Studios posted a 5 percent increase in EBITA for 2018 to 255 million pounds ($338 million).

Revenue for all of 2018 rose 3 percent, with its ITV Studios arm up 6 percent to 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). "ITV Studios continued to show good growth producing a range of great shows including The Voice, Bodyguard, Love Island and a host of

other hits," McCall said.

McCall last year unveiled ITV's "More than TV" strategy refresh and said that the company sees an opportunity to build a new subscription VOD service in Britain, potentially with partners, as part of its recent focus on direct-to-consumer initiatives.