ITV Cuts Dividend, Program Budget to Save $350M-Plus Amid Virus Crisis

U.K. TV giant ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, said it would pull its dividend and make other cost savings, including in program spending, to save more than 300 million pounds ($350 million) and maintain its financial flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Management is very focused on cash and has implemented measures to reduce our costs and to tightly manage our cash flow. We have reviewed our programming spend in light of the weaker advertising environment and we expect to reduce our program budget by at least £100 million," it said. "This reflects savings from sport including the postponement of Euro 2020, the late delivery of commissioned programming and active decisions to reduce our spend. We have also taken steps to reduce discretionary spending by £20 million in 2020. ... Further, we have identified £30 million of savings in our capital expenditures."

The company pulled the propose final dividend for 2019 and "to withdraw its previously announced intention to pay [a] ... full year dividend for 2020. The savings from not paying the 2019 final dividend, taken with the cash impact of our cost and capex savings, will ensure that more than £300 million of cash will be retained within the business."

It also said advertising trends have deteriorated. "The additional measures implemented by government, which have led to the closure of shops, factories and entertainment facilities, have had an increasing impact on our advertising revenues and therefore forecasts for March and April have deteriorated since we last updated the market on 16th March," it said. "We have seen further deferrals in advertising which are now coming from across the advertiser categories rather than just in travel and we are staying in close contact and working constructively with our client and agency partners. The situation remains dynamic and therefore we are not in a position today to give guidance for March or April. ... Over a full year each 1% decline in total advertising revenue reduces revenue and profit by circa £17 million, before any mitigation."

Added ITV: "We are implementing contingency plans to enable us to continue to produce as many programs as possible, particularly our news output and live productions. It is too early to quantify the impact of this on ITV Studios' revenue and profit. This depends on how long the restrictions are in place."

And it said: "ITV Studios cost base is largely variable. We expect to benefit from an additional offset due to increased demand for library sales."

It was the latest entertainment industry company to comment on the fallout from the virus crisis. On March 20, WarnerMedia owner AT&T said it was canceling planned stock buybacks, including an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley to buy back $4 billion of its stock, to maintain financial flexibility. "The impacts of the pandemic could be material, but due to the evolving nature of this situation, we are not able at this time to estimate the impact on our financial or operational results," the telecom giant said.

A day earlier, the Walt Disney Co. had said that, "the impact of the novel coronavirus ... and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our businesses in a number of ways," including "ad sales impacts." Disney highlighted that the impact of the virus on its revenue and earnings was difficult to predict amid the fluid situation and its impact across various businesses, saying the financial fallout would hinge on the size of disruptions and how long they last, along with "governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic."