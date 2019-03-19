ITV Gender Pay Gap Narrows

"Our gender pay gap exists because of the make-up of our workforce, with more men than women working in the most senior or highly paid roles," says the U.K. TV giant led by CEO Carolyn McCall.

U.K. TV giant ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, has disclosed that its gender pay gap narrowed in 2018 compared to the previous year.

The company's median gender pay gap came in at 11.0 percent for the latest year, compared with 11.9 percent in 2017. According to Britain's Office for National Statistics, the overall U.K. median gender pay gap currently stands at 17.9 percent. The median is the mid-way point when lining up all women and men, respectively, in an organization in order of pay.

In comparison, ITV's mean pay gap declined to 14.9 percent in 2018 from 16.4 percent in 2017. The mean is calculated by adding the pay of all women or men, respectively, in a company together and dividing it by the total number of women or men. The mean therefore is more affected by any particularly high or low compensation in either group.

ITV also disclosed that its median gender bonus gap was unchanged at zero percent in 2018, while its mean bonus gap narrowed from 49.4 percent to 41.2 percent.

"We’re pleased that our gender pay gap has reduced compared to the previous year, and our median gender pay gap of 11 percent remains lower than the overall U.K. median pay gap of 17.9 percent," ITV said in its annual gender pay gap update. "The gender balance of our workforce is strong, with slightly more women than men working at ITV overall

(52.5 percent women versus 47.5 percent men). Our gender pay gap exists because of the make-up of our workforce, with more men than women working in the most senior or highly paid roles at ITV, and more women than men in lower paying roles."



Added ITV: "We’re committed to supporting flexibility and helping all of our employees balance their career with life outside of work. At ITV, many more women than men choose to work less than full-time hours, and take extended

family leave, which also has an impact on our numbers, particularly our mean bonus gap."



The company concluded by saying: "Our gender pay gap working group remains focused on continued delivery of the right actions to ensure there are no barriers within ITV that prevent women being able to progress and fully achieve their personal career goals."