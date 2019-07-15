ITV Orders Thriller 'Because the Night' from 'Luther' Creator Neil Cross

Fremantle is shopping the four-part series, about a man trying to escape a terrible secret from his past.

British network ITV has commissioned a new four-part drama from Luther creator Neil Cross.

Because the Night, which will be produced by Euston Films, is described as a chilling and suspenseful contemporary thriller exposing the quiet terror of a man trying to escape his past. Inspired by Cross' own novel Burial, the miniseries will focus on the well-meaning but directionless Nathan, who has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

“I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because the Night," said Cross. "It’s one of my favorite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We're looking forward to it."

Because the Night will be produced for ITV by Euston Films, part of Fremantle, which were responsible for the recent series Hard Sun, also created by Cross. Euston Films' Managing Director Kate Harwood (Hard Sun, Cranford, Baghdad Central) will executive produce the drama alongside its executive producer, Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne) will direct each of the four hourlong episodes.

“I'm delighted to be working with Neil Cross and Euston Films on Because the Night — a taut, gripping contemporary thriller, which is both chilling and compelling," said Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama. "Neil’s adaptation of his original novel promises to be unmissable TV drama and I’m thrilled he’s agreed to do this for ITV."

Fremantle will be responsible for the international distribution of Because the Night.