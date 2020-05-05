ITV Reports 42 Percent April Ad Drop Amid Pandemic, Furloughs 800

The U.K. TV giant ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, provides an update for the early part of the year.

U.K. TV giant ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, on Wednesday reported a first-quarter revenue drop of 7 percent driven by a big drop at production arm ITV Studios.

It also said April advertising revenue dropped 42 percent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic after a 2 percent advertising gain in the first quarter despite the virus crisis and continued Brexit uncertainty. ITV's advertising revenue has since been hit by the pandemic, like other TV networks, despite higher ratings.

ITV cited "significant impact on the demand for advertising across most advertising categories, particularly from April."

At production arm ITV Studios, quarterly revenue fell 11 percent "impacted by the phasing of deliveries and restrictions on working practices due to COVID-19."

Earlier this week, ITV unveiled that it has postponed the next season of Love Island to next year due to the pandemic.

ITV has addressed the virus pandemic with what McCall on Wednesday called "swift and decisive action to manage and mitigate the impact of COVID-19." The company said it has "furloughed around 800 colleagues, broadly 15 percent of our U.K. workforce, the majority of whom work in ITV Studios. Internationally we are taking part in other schemes where appropriate."

ITV on Wednesday reiterated its previously unveiled plan to cut its programming budget by "at least £100 million," or $125 million, while doubling its 2020 target for overhead cost reductions to £60 million ($75 million).

McCall said her team was "continuing to reduce costs and tightly manage our cash flow and liquidity," while focusing on the future. "We are now very focused on emerging from this crisis in a strong position, continuing to offer advertisers effective marketing opportunities and making preparations to restart productions safely," she said.

ITV recently abandoned its dividend and full-year 2020 guidance amid the uncertainty brought on by the virus crisis. The company also scrapped bonuses and cut executives' salaries to preserve cash.

It previously also said it would make other cost savings, including in program spending, amid the coronavirus, saying it was having an "increasing" impact on its advertising revenue. "Therefore forecasts for March and April have deteriorated since we last updated the market on March 16," the firm said. It has said the cost savings moves announced would help boost its cash reserves by more than 300 million pounds ($350 million), giving it more financial flexibility.