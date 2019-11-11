ITV Revenue Drops 2 Percent, But Studio Unit Grows Helped by 'Love Island' U.S.

The U.K. TV giant, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, reports its latest financials.

U.K. TV giant ITV early on Tuesday reported lower revenue for the first nine months of the year, with its studio arm, whose hit shows include Love Island, growing to partially make up declines elsewhere.

The company reiterated that advertising continued to be affected by Brexit "uncertainty," but said second-half strength at ITV Studios kicked in during the third quarter with a return to "good growth" after a 6 percent revenue decline for the first six months of the year.

Total external revenue at ITV fell 2 percent for the nine-month period to 2.2 billion pounds, with revenue at the ITV Studios content production arm ending the period up 1 percent.

Broadcasting and online revenue fell 3 percent, with ad revenue down 3 percent for the nine months and up 1 percent in the third quarter. Management had guided to roughly flat advertising revenue for the third quarter after a 5 percent decline in the first half of the year.



"Total advertising is forecast to be flat to up 1 percent in the fourth quarter with October up 5 percent, November flat to down 1 percent and December flat to down 3 percent," ITV said. "Over the full year we expect total advertising to be down around 2 percent."

CEO Carolyn McCall, who has been leading the company since the start of 2018, last summer unveiled a strategy refresh for ITV under the theme "More Than TV." It focuses on strengthening the integrated producer broadcaster business model of operating networks and the ITV Studios TV production unit, growing U.K. and global production and creating a scaled direct-to-consumer business.



Said McCall: "ITV Studios' performance in 2019 will benefit from a very strong second half delivery schedule and our third-quarter performance reflects this, with good growth across the business, particularly from ITV America with Love Island US and the part delivery of Hell's Kitchen and Snowpiercer. We expect this performance to continue in the fourth quarter, and over the full year we are confident that we will deliver at least 5 percent growth in ITV Studios' total revenues."

ITV also announced the launch of its new addressable advertising platform called Planet V, saying "the fully programmatic, premium advanced advertising platform will launch at the beginning of 2020."



