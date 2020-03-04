ITV 2019 Earnings Drop, Studio Unit Grows, Coronavirus Causes Travel Ad Deferments

The U.K. TV giant, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, also commented on the contributions from 'Love Island,' which has been the topic of much debate since the death by suicide of former host Caroline Flack.

U.K. TV giant ITV on Thursday reported lower earnings and lower advertising revenue for 2019, due in part to Brexit uncertainty, but its ITV Studios unit posted improved results.

The company also mentioned hit reality show Love Island, which helped advertising but has caused much debate after the recent death of former host Caroline Flack by suicide.

Said ITV: "In March and April, we have seen an impact from travel advertising deferments relating to the coronavirus. All deferments to date have been included in this guidance. At this stage it is too difficult to assess the further implications of the coronavirus but we continue to monitor the situation closely."

ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) fell 10 percent to £729 million in 2019, with earnings per share down 10 percent. The ITV Studios production unit reported a 5 percent increase in adjusted EBITA.

Total revenue rose 3 percent for the year, better than expected, with ITV Studios jumping 9 percent on an organic basis.

Advertising revenue for 2019 dropped 1.5 percent, compared with management's previous guidance for a 2 percent drop, but the Rugby World Cup, where England reached the final, helped ad revenue. "There were outstanding contributions from the Rugby World Cup, Love Island and drama," ITV said.

McCall had said in November: "ITV Studios' performance in 2019 will benefit from a very strong second half delivery schedule, and our third-quarter performance reflects this, with good growth across the business, particularly from ITV America with Love Island U.S. and the part delivery of Hell's Kitchen and Snowpiercer. We expect this performance to continue in the fourth quarter, and over the full year we are confident that we will deliver at least 5 percent growth in ITV Studios' total revenues."

ITV and the BBC in early November launched streaming service BritBox in the U.K., making good on their promise to start offering an alternative to global streamers like Netflix and Amazon. Channel 4 and Viacom's Channel 5 are content partners in BritBox. ITV, which controls a 90 percent stake in the venture compared to the BBC's 10 percent, on Thursday said the streamer in Britain has reached x,000 subscribers.

BritBox has already been available in the U.S. and Canada. In Britain, it is priced at £5.99 ($7.69) per month in HD, which the partners said "is less than other streaming services," and is available "across multiple screens and devices." ITV and BBC executives have said the service is designed to strengthen their audience reach and business amid competition from global streaming giants. But they have also said they don't see it as a real rival to Netflix.

ITV said Thursday that it and the BBC will launch BritBox in Australia "later" in 2020.

More to come.