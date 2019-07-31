ITV Studios Acquires Israel's Armoza Formats

Founded by Avi Armoza, the television developer and distributor has a catalog of over 100 formats, including primetime singing show 'The Four' and game show 'Still Standing.'

U.K. TV giant ITV’s ITV Studios unit has agreed to acquire Israeli format creator and distributor Armoza Formats.

Founded by Avi Armoza, the television developer and distributor has a catalog of over 100 formats, including primetime singing show The Four, game show Still Standing, Israel’s most successful international non-scripted format with over 6,000 episodes globally, and primetime studio entertainment show I Can Do That!

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The deal will see Armoza Formats become part of the Global Creative Network, headed up by Mike Beale, for ITV Studios. The Armoza team, based in Tel Aviv, "will continue to develop and source new formats and also work with producers within the ITV Studios group on their projects in development," the company said. ITV Studios labels will exclusively produce all newly-developed Armoza formats in territories within which it has a presence, it added.

"Armoza Formats has rapidly grown to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global entertainment hits," said Maria Kyriacou, president of ITV Studios International. "This is a unique opportunity to work with Avi and his team and combine his expertise with ITV’s presence and reach to undoubtedly create many more hits of the future."

Said Avi Armoza: "Armoza always strives to be at the forefront of creativity and stay ahead of the challenges in our industry, and we are therefore thrilled to be joining ITV Studios. We both share the same values and passion for success through creativity and strongly believe that ITV Studios are the perfect partner for the next stage of the company’s evolution."