ITV Studios Ups Stake in 'Harlots' Producer Monumental Pictures

The U.K. TV giant now owns a majority stake in the banner founded by Oscar-nominated producers Alison Owen and Debra Hayward.

ITV Studios has boosted its scripted production base by upping its stake in U.K. banner Monumental Pictures from 26 percent to a 51 percent majority. The label — founded by Oscar-nominated producers Alison Owen (Suffragette, Saving Mr. Banks) and Debra Hayward (Cats, Bridget Jones' Baby, Les Miserables) — will now become a more integral part of ITV Studios.

Recent TV productions for Monumental include three seasons of Hulu's Harlots and the BBC comedy Ghosts.

"Alison and Debra have proven to be a fantastic fit within the ITV family over the last four years," said Julian Bellamy, managing director at ITV Studios. "They’re outstanding creatives with fantastic talent relationships and I can’t wait to work even more closely with them as they start the next phase of Monumental’s growth."

Added Owen and Hayward: "ITV Studios is at the forefront of all the exciting new developments in the television landscape and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with the incredible team there."

Bellamy and ITV Studios U.K. finance director Maxine Gardner, join Owen, Hayward and ITVS Global Entertainment managing director Ruth Berry on the board.

Monumental now joins a portfolio of drama producers in ITV Studios including Mammoth Screen, World Productions, Tall Story Pictures, Silverprint Pictures, Patrick Spence, Cattleya, Tetra Media, Apple Tree Productions, Jeff Pope, ITV Studios international labels and Big Talk.