Ivana Trump Promotes 'Italiano' Diet at Trumped-up Plaza Hotel Event

Amid a flurry of press attention, the first Mrs. Donald Trump backs a plan that lets you eat pasta and cookies and still lose weight.

The Secret Service may pale in comparison to the guys who were protecting Ivana Trump on Wednesday night at The Plaza Hotel.

Four gigantic bodyguards surrounded the first ex-Mrs. Donald Trump as she was swept out of the hotel’s iconic Oak Room following a much-hyped debut of the latest project she is promoting, The Italiano Diet, which promises all the fun of eating pasta and cookies with none of the weight gain.

More than the diet program, however, a range of packaged foods that boast weight loss via low-carb meals and the use of herbal extracts, what was most intriguing about this event was the sheer quantity and caliber of media in attendance. Reporters, photographers and videographers from The New York Times, Fox News, Associated Press, Reuters, Politico and others waited for a moment to ask Ivana questions about her ex-husband. Does she think POTUS needs to lose weight? What did she think about his performance at the recent summit with North Korea?

But Ivana, who in October ruffled Melania Trump’s feathers when she stated, “I’m technically first lady Trump,” remained tight-lipped on any subjects relating to her ex-husband, preferring to only speak about the reason she was at the event. “Health is the most important thing we have,” said Ivana, who wore a red lace wrap-style dress and matching jewelry. “Let’s keep it that way.”

After a quick press conference, which included an introduction to the creator of the Italiano diet, Gianluca Mech – billed in the event’s media release as “a world-renowned diet expert from Italy and nutritionist who has helped millions of people across the world to lose weight” – Ivana adjourned briefly to a VIP booth in a corner of the Oak Room for a glass of Champagne as media continued to crowd the cordoned-off area. She departed the Oak Room before 6:30 pm, leaving some reporters struggling to interpret her remarks. “Do you think she’s trying to say he needs to lose weight?” one asked, ostensibly referring to Donald Trump, while another compared the Italiano Diet to Michelle Obama’s efforts to promote healthy eating for children during her tenure as first lady.

Advance requests for an interview with Ivana at the event, it should be noted, did not receive a response, though on Tuesday, a follow-up email was sent to those who had RSVP’d, noting that “due to the overwhelming amount of responses,” invitees were asked to limit attendance to themselves plus one guest. (At no time during the event did either of the Oak Room’s two wood-paneled spaces appear to be at or over capacity.) Following the press conference, a PR person handed out his card, saying he would ask Ivana if she wanted to respond to future questions.

Members of the media, meanwhile, likewise wished to downplay their attendance. “I don’t want to be quoted on the record,” said a writer from The Atlantic, while a reporter from American Media, publisher of theNational Enquirer, asked that his name not be used. “I’m her [metaphorical] boyfriend, and I can’t get an interview, either,” he said, referring to the National Enquirer’s close relationship with the Trump family.

The low-carb fusilli pasta that continued to be served after Ivana’s departure, however, was tasty, though it could have been cooked slightly more al dente. You can buy it for $14.