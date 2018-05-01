Ivanhoe and Pacific Horizon Partner for Vietnamese-Language Films

One of the first projects on the new slate is a remake of the Indian survival drama 'Trapped.'

Ivanhoe Pictures, a division of the Los Angeles-based production and finance company SK Global, is partnering with Ho Chi Minh City and Los Angeles-based Pacific Horizon Pictures to co-finance and co-produce a slate of local-language films in Vietnam, it was announced today by Ivanhoe Pictures president and CEO John Penotti and Michael Hogan, president of international production.

The slate of Vietnamese-language theatrical features will include a remake of the Indian survival drama Trapped. Ivanhoe and Pacific Horizon are also pursuing the joint acquisition of the Vietnamese remake rights to the Colombian thriller The Hidden Face.

Under the new partnership, both companies will co-develop material, Ivanhoe will co-finance, and Pacific Horizon will executive produce the projects for audiences in Vietnam.

“We have been looking to produce for the Vietnamese market for some time and have found an ideal partner in Pacific Horizon Pictures. Their insight and understanding of the Vietnamese film industry is invaluable and we are eager to continue expanding Ivanhoe’s local language slate with this exciting partnership,” Penotti said in announcing the partnership.

Pacific Horizon Pictures partners Rick Ambros and Louie Nguyen added, “Vietnam is a booming theatrical market. We look forward to working with Ivanhoe Pictures to bring proven international content to Vietnam. We are also thrilled to bring U.S. funding to exciting Vietnamese film projects.”

Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects include the Warner Bros. co-production Crazy Rich Asians, produced with Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, directed by Jon Chu and starring Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh set for release in the U.S. on Aug. 17, and the three-part Netflix series Ghoul, a Hindi-language thriller produced by Ivanhoe, Blumhouse Productions, and Phantom Films set to premiere on Netflix India in 2018.