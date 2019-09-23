J. Michael Mendel, Producer on 'The Simpsons' and 'Rick and Morty,' Dies at 54

The four-time Emmy winner also worked with James L. Brooks on 'Broadcast News,' 'Big' and 'Jerry Maguire.'

J. Michael Mendel, an animation producer who won four Emmy Awards for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, has died. He was 54.

Adult Swim, the home of Rick and Morty, confirmed his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. A resident of Studio City, he was believed to have died suddenly on Sunday night.

On Twitter, Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, wrote: "I don't know what I'm going to do without you by my side Mike. I'm destroyed." Longtime Simpsons producer Al Jean also reported the news.

Mendel moved from his gig as a postproduction supervisor on Fox's The Tracey Ullman Show to The Simpsons in 1989 when it was spun off as its own series. He served as a line producer, working between James L. Brooks' Gracie Films and the network to make sure the show was finished on time and on budget.

Mendel had various producer credits on 207 episodes ranging from 1989-99 and won Emmys for his work in 1995, '97 and '98.

He then teamed with Roiland as his line producer on Rick and Morty from 2013-17, receiving another Emmy in 2018.

Born on Sept. 24, 1964, Mendel attended Monroe Woodbury High School in Woodbury, New York, and Syracuse University. He served as a production assistant on the Brooks-directed Broadcast News (1987) and the Brooks-produced Big (1988), then was an associate producer on Jerry Maguire (1996), also produced by Brooks.

Mendel's animation credits also included The Critic; The PJs; The Oblongs; The Pitts; Kid Notorious; Drawn Together; Sit Down, Shut Up; Good Vibes; and Napoleon Dynamite.

Said the Adult Swim statement:

"All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Mike Mendel. Mike was the heart of the Rick and Morty production family; his fantastic talent and wit will be sorely missed. Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators, and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

Survivors include his wife, Emmy-winning casting director Juel Bestrop (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Life in Pieces).