Jack Gordon, Longtime MGM International Executive, Dies at 90

The son of an Oscar-winning songwriter, he worked at the studio for more than four decades.

Jack Gordon, who spent 44 years as a distribution and international executive at MGM, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced. He was 90.

The son of Oscar-winning composer-lyricist Mack Gordon ("At Last," "You'll Never Know," "Chattanooga Choo-Choo"), he served under studio heads Nicholas Schenck, Dore Schary, Robert O'Brien, James T. Aubrey, David Begelman, Alan Ladd Jr. and Frank Mancuso at the studio. He was critical in leading MGM's accession into pay TV and home video.

Born in Brooklyn on March 13, 1929, Gordon joined MGM as an interim employee in its 16mm department shortly after returning from U.S. Army service in the Korean War.

He moved to the distribution division in the mid-1950s and was named vice president of MGM International in 1972 and then executive vp in 1979. After MGM merged with United Artists in 1981, he became senior vp international distribution.

He was president of MGM/UA International from 1983 until his retirement in 1997.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Doris; children Wayne, Melissa and Dean; and nine grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Culver City.