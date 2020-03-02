Jack Welch, GE CEO for Two Decades, Dies at 84

The business leader served as the head of the former NBC parent company.

Jack Welch — who spent two decades as the chairman and CEO of General Electric, including while it was the parent company of NBC — died Monday of renal failure, his wife, Suzy, announced. Welch was 84.

According to CNBC, Welch died late Sunday at home with his family and beloved dogs nearby.

Welch ran GE from 1981 to 2001, presiding over impressive market growth as he cut the company's workforce and bought and sold numerous businesses.

It was Welch who spearheaded GE’s acquisition of RCA, which then owned NBC. The $6 billion deal, announced in 1985, was at the time the biggest acquisition ever outside of the oil industry.

Welch divested many of the RCA assets, including its storied RCA Records division, to focus on the revenue provided by the core broadcast network. Under GE’s ownership NBC grew its revenues and profits to record numbers.

Welch’s decision to put GE executive Bob Wright in charge of NBC raised eyebrows, but its financial growth silenced naysayers. Given his penchant for acquisitions, Welch earned the reputation as one of the big dealmakers of the age. His business successor further earned Welch such nicknames as “manager of the century,” but also “Neutron Jack” for cutting jobs to boost profits. Welch’s handpicked successor, Jeff Immelt, later sold of two of Welch’s biggest acquisitions, GE Capital and NBCUniversal, to focus the conglomerate on its core industrial assets.

“More than anything else — leader, business icon, management genius — more than those things, although they are all true too — Jack was a lifeforce made of love,” Suzy Welch said in a statement obtained by CNBC. “Pure, bright, undiminishable love. His irrepressible passion for people, all people, his brilliant curiosity about every-single-thing-on-earth, his gargantuan generosity of spirit toward friends and strangers alike — they added up to a man who was superhuman yet completely human at once. He changed the world by touching people deeply and authentically, helping them see and reach dreams they couldn’t even imagine for themselves. And somehow, crazily somehow, he also managed to be the greatest husband and step-father who ever lived, giving our family twenty amazing years of adventure, happiness, and joy. Our hearts, so much larger and fuller having known and loved him, are broken.”

Born John Francis Welch Jr. in Peabody, Massachusetts, Welch was the the son of a Boston and Maine railroad conductor. He is survived by his wife, Suzy, and four children from his first marriage.

More to come…