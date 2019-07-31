Jacki Weaver to Join Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

Also joining the supporting cast is 'Thor: Ragnarok' actress Rachel House.

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver will join Andrew Lincoln and Naomi Watts in the adaptation of best-seller Penguin Bloom.

The story, from Bradley Trevor Greive and photographer Cameron Bloom, is set on Sydney's northern beaches and follows a young family struggling to come to terms with a near-fatal accident that left their mother, Sam Bloom (Watts), paralyzed. As they learn to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally enters their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick. The family dubs her "Penguin."

Weaver will portray Jan, the mother of Sam Bloom.

Also joining the supporting cast is Thor: Ragnarok actress Rachel House, as well as Leeanna Walsman and Lisa Hensley. Australian newcomers Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron and Abe Clifford-Barr, after a nationwide search to find the Bloom children.

Glendyn Ivin will direct from a script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps.

Watts will produce alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Stories' Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky. Production is set to begin in Sydney, Australia, at the beginning of August.

Weaver, who is repped by ICM, Elevate and Felker Toczek, can currently be seen on the Epix drama series Perpetual Grace.