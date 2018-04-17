Jackie Chan, Constance Wu to Voice Star in Sony Animation's 'Wish Dragons'

The Chinese co-production also has John Cho and Jimmy O. Yang in talks to star.

Jackie Chan and Constance Wu will voice star in Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon, a contemporary re-telling of the classic genie in a bottle tale from One Thousand and One Nights.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong and Bobby Lee will also voice star, with John Cho and Jimmy O. Yang in talks to join the cast.

The feature, which is aiming for a 2019 theatrical release in China, is a Chinese co-production with Chan's Beijing-based Sparkle Roll Media Corporation and Base Animation. A US and international release is also planned.

Chris Appelhans will direct with Aron Warner (Shrek franchise) and Chris Bremble producing. Ian Sugarman will exec produce.

Sony Pictures Animation is gearing up for the release of the third Hotel Transylvania movie and the Miles Morales-centered Spider-Man animation.