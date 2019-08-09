CNN, BBC, AGC Studios Partner for Jackie Collins Doc 'Lady Boss'

John Battsek and Lizzie Gillett, the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind 'Searching For Sugar Man,' will produce.

Jackie Collins' life will be getting the documentary treatment from John Battsek and Lizzie Gillet, the Oscar-winning producers behind Searching For Sugar Man and One Day In September.

Laura Fairrie will direct Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story that will chronicle the life of the best-selling novelist — a life that oftentimes rivaled the plots of her novels. Collins, who also held court as a screenwriter, producer and general Hollywood fixture, passed away in 2015.

Stuart Ford's AGC Studios will handle global distribution rights on behalf of Battsek and Gillett's Passion Pictures.

CNN Films, with recent doc work that includes Apollo 11, RBG, Three Identical Strangers, will retain broadcast television rights in North America. BBC Arts will retain broadcast television for BBC Two on terrestrial television and VOD rights in the U.K.

Ford is executive producing Lady Boss, alongside CNN Worldwide's Amy Entelis and CNN Films' Courtney Sexton, BBC Arts' Mark Bell, and Rachel Traub.