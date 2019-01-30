WME Signs Popular Streamer Jacksepticeye (Exclusive)

The Irish content creator boasts more than 20 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

WME has signed Sean McLoughlin, better known by his popular online handle Jacksepticeye, for representation across all areas.

The Irish YouTuber has amassed over 20 million subscribers on the online video platform since starting his career in 2012, as well as nearly 6 million Instagram followers and 4.9 million Twitter followers. McLoughlin gained massive popularity with his comedic and high-energy "Let's Play" series, in which he comments on and documents his time playing through various video games, as well as vlogs of his personal life. He currently has the 50th most-subscribed-to channel on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Twitch announced that McLoughlin — along with three other gaming personalities managed by the Disney Digital Network — would produce exclusive content for the streaming platform as part of a multiyear deal between Twitch and Disney.

Last year, McLoughlin embarked on his How Did We Get Here tour across the U.S., a live show where he detailed his rise from a small village in Ireland to an international Internet star, as well as invited fans onstage to game with him.

McLoughlin is also an active philanthropist, having helped raise funds for such organizations as Save the Children and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

He continues to be represented by manager Nicole Graboff and attorneys Ryan Pastorek and Adam Kaller.