Jackson Odell, 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 20

Jackson Odell (left) and Garrett Ryan attend the premiere of 'Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer' on June 4, 2011.

No cause of death has yet been revealed and an autopsy is pending.

Actor Jackson Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on ABC's hit sitcom The Goldbergs, has died. He was 20.

Odell was found dead at a Tarzana, CA residence on June 8, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was revealed and an autopsy is pending.

Odell's family shared the following statement with THR: "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

In addition to his role on The Goldbergs, Odell also appeared on Modern Family, Arrested Development and Nickelodeon's iCarly. Odell was also a musician who penned music for this year's Forever My Girl and the upcoming film Redemption. He posted original songs and covers of popular artist's tunes to his YouTube page.