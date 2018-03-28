'The Chi' Star Jacob Latimore Joins K.J. Apa in Rom-Com 'Last Summer'

The film follows a group of young adults whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they start college.

The Chi star Jacob Latimore has joined K.J. Apa in The Last Summer, a romantic comedy from financier Gulfstream Pictures and director William Bindley.

The role follows Latimore starring as Emmett Washington on Showtime's coming-of-age drama The Chi, and appearing opposite Will Smith in Collateral Beauty and William H. Macy in Krystal.

"Jacob clearly stands out as one of the best performers of his generation. We have been impressed with how thoughtful and deliberate he is in making his career choices,” Mike Karz, a producer on the indie pic, said Wednesday in a statement.

Latimore was also in J.D. Dillard's Sundance breakout Sleight and Kathryn Bigelow's crime drama Detroit.

The Last Summer follows a group of young adults whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they start college. The script was written by Bindley and his brother Scott Bindley, with a polish by April Prosser.

