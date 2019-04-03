Jacob Tremblay's 'Burn Your Maps' Goes to Vertical Entertainment

The adventure drama, which also stars Vera Farmiga and Virginia Madsen, has a long-awaited 2019 theatrical release planned.

Vertical Entertainment has nabbed the U.S. distribution rights to Burn Your Maps, an adventure drama from Cinelou Films that stars Jacob Tremblay, Vera Farmiga and Oscar winner Virginia Madsen.

Vertical plans a theatrical release later this year, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling international distribution. Burn Your Maps, directed by Jordan Roberts, had a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016.

The film portrays a young American boy (Tremblay) who after a family tragedy comes to believe he's a Mongolian goat herder born in the wrong place, with Canada's Alberta province doubling as Mongolia. Tremblay co-starred in Burn Your Maps after his breakout performance in Room, alongside Oscar winner Brie Larson.

"Burn Your Maps is a funny, heartwarming, and deeply human portrait of a family navigating hardship,” Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment, said in a statement. The film was adapted by Roberts from a short story by Robyn Joy Leff.

Burn Your Maps is from Cinelou, Big Wheel Entertainment and Defender Films, in association with the Fyzz Facility and Mad Riot Entertainment. Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Patrick Aiello and Julie Kirkham share the producer credits with Stephanie Caleb, Pavlina Hatoupis, David Hopwood and Tracey Landon.

The executive producers are Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Scott Karol, Arnaud Lannic, Mark Axelowitz, Babak Eftekhari and Lawrence Smith.

The U.S. distribution deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector for Vertical, and Ian Brereton for Cinelou Films.

Tremblay is repped by UTA, Play Management, and Shelter PR. Farmiga is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and ID Public Relations. Madsen is repped by Untitled Entertainment.