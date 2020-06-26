Jacqueline Cavanagh, Entertainment Publicist, Dies at 43

She launched her own firm in 2018 and had clients including Disney, Universal and singer Lalah Hathaway.

Jacqueline Cavanagh, an entertainment publicist and digital media strategist who founded her own firm, CC-PR, in 2018, has died. She was 43.

Cavanagh died Saturday of cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her family announced.

In just a year and a half, Cavanagh and her team at CC-PR attracted such corporate clients as Walt Disney Pictures, Universal Brand Development and Iwerks & Co. and personal clients including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lalah Hathaway, Animal Planet host Jackson Galaxy, writer-director Christopher Piñero and singer-songwriter Aijia Grammer.

Her senior partners at CC-PR — Courtney Dolliver, Kim Veasey and Miranda Gooding — say they will carry on without her.

Born in Australia, Cavanagh was raised in Los Angeles and attended Immaculate Heart High School in the city before studying at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

After working for Gutman & Associates, DKC and Click Communications, among others, she served for more than five years as a vice president at MPRM Communications before going out on her own.

Cavanagh also did duty for YouTube, Google Play, EMI Music, The Wall Street Journal, The Paley Center for Media, WE: Women's Entertainment, Fox Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment and for the AMC series Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

Cavanagh worked briefly as a journalist and wrote for CosmoGirl, In Touch Weekly, Entrepreneur and Romantic Homes magazine.

A patron of LACMA, the Norton Simon Museum and the Huntington Library, Cavanaugh "defined the word vivacious, and her contagious laugh and signature look — a chic dress, jacket over her shoulders, large sunglasses and red lipstick — were unforgettable," her friends and colleagues said in a statement.

Survivors include her brother, Stewart Cavanagh, a vice president at The Gersh Agency, and her parents, Christopher and Andrea.

"My sister was the sweetest, kindest and most gentle of souls," Stewart Cavanagh said. "Just like Mary Poppins, she was 'practically perfect in every way.'"

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire "all girls to be strong, smart and bold."