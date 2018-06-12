Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Battle, Says She "Considered" Suicide

"Mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her own mental health battle following the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” she wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied by a picture of Bourdain and Spade. “We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body.”

Pinkett Smith wrote that the deaths of Bourdain and Spade “brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often.” She added, “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

The actress added that her everyday activities have an impact on her mental health. “What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on...either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health,” she wrote. “Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love.”

“May Kate and Anthony Rest in Peace,” she concluded in the post. “Many may not understand...but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through.”