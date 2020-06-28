Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith "Disgusted" Over YouTuber Shane Dawson's Resurfaced Video

The Smith family blasted the YouTuber for a video clip showing Dawson "sexualizing" Willow Smith when she was 11-years-old.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith are speaking out against YouTuber Shane Dawson for a resurfaced video clip showing Dawson "sexualizing" Willow Smith when she was 11-years-old.

In the video clip, Dawson is shown pretending to masturbate to a poster of the then-11-year-old Smith.

"To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” Willow’s mother Jada, tweeted. Meanwhile, Willow’s brother Jaden also spoke out against the YouTuber. "Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister!!! is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit," he tweeted.

A day prior to the Smith's family's comments, Dawson had issued an apology video after coming under fire for having previously used blackface and said the N-word in past videos. The 20-minute video, titled "Taking Accountability" was posted on his YouTube channel.

"Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse,” he said. "I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset."

"This man was also doing Black Face on the regular," Jaden Smith tweeted. "As the Youth we need to create supporters who support us and our morals. This is not okay."

Though Dawson claimed he would "never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate," he did not specifically address the clip regarding Smith. "I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate," he said.

He also claimed that his controversial jokes were a result of past abuse from his childhood: "I took that pain and I turned it into jokes."

Dawson has not yet responded the Smith's family's comments.

YouTube has not responded to THR's request for comment.