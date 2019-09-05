Jon Mone to Head Film Production at Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios (Exclusive)

Mone is coming from Universal, where he spent the last seven years as an executive vp of production.

Veteran film production executive Jon Mone has been named by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as co-president of Westbrook Studios and its head of motion pictures.

Westbrook is the newly formed arm of the Pinkett Smith and Smith’s multimedia venture, Westbrook Inc., and home of their Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Westbrook will serve as the studio home for all new premium TV and motion picture projects.

Mone is joining Westbrook after seven years at Universal where he oversaw such films as Straight Outta Compton and the upcoming remake of The Invisible Man.

In his new role, Mone will oversee production, development and acquisitions on behalf of the studio, building a film slate for global audiences with what the company calls “best-in-class creatives.”

“Jon has an exceptional track record that speaks volumes to his creativity, talent relationships and incredible eye for storytelling,” said Pinkett Smith and Smith in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to have him join the Westbrook family and are excited to build the Westbrook Studios film slate with Jon at the helm.”

The Westbrook family already includes Kosaku Yada, who is leading the new venture as CEO, and CAA’s former head of global client strategy Tera Hanks, who is serving as Westbrook Inc.’s president.

Westbrook Studios will be naming a co-president, head of television in the coming months.

While at Universal, among the film’s Mone oversaw were Ted 2 and the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy Central Intelligence. He also shepherded the Robert Downey Jr.-starring The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, now in post-production and headed for a Jan. 17, 2020 release.

Before joining Universal, Mone served as an executive at Scott Stuber’s Universal-based Bluegrass Films where he executive produced Ted, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. The 2012 comedy was Universal’s highest-grossing picture that year.