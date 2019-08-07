Jaden Smith, Quincy Jones, Robin Thicke Collaborate on New Mixtape Restaurant

The musicians created art, photography and music for chef Jeremy Fall's Beverly Boulevard eatery.

The aptly named Mixtape is exactly that: A compilation of food, drinks, music and art all in one sexy, dark rock-n-roll kind of space. This is the third concept in a year for Jeremy Fall, who also opened Easy’s diner at the Beverly Center, and Paperboy pizzeria, a partnership with United Talent Agency, on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade.

Fall, the first restaurateur repped by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, says that Mixtape is a mash-up of his love of music and food, and an ode to his Los Angeles upbringing. In that vein, he teamed up with famous names in music, design and pop culture (Quincy Jones, Jaden Smith, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, Robin Thicke, DJ Tokimonsta, and rappers and songwriters Vic Mensa and Phora) who contributed artwork, photography and music to the new eatery. Jones and Tokimonsta, along with hip-hop artist Sirah and indie favorite Phem, attended the preview opening party on Aug. 1.

“We put a list of a diverse group of musicians together to create beyond their craft,” Fall says. “We wanted that multicultural ethos to extend into every facet of the restaurant, from the food to the art.”

Taking over the former BLD space on Beverly Boulevard near The Grove and CBS Studios, the swooping curved patio boasts a blazing neon sign that shines like a beacon on the corner. The edgy vibe continues inside with tufted leather booths, dark green walls, chic industrial-style lighting and walls decorated with more neon — signs that read “Bite the hand that feeds you” — along with sculpture, paintings and prints.

Jones created an abstract sketch that hangs prominently, with a signed note, in the middle of the restaurant, under a sconce. Works by Smith, Boyd and Tokimonsta are also on display throughout the space. Phora, who opened a flagship store on Fairfax in May for his Yours Truly Clothing line, partnered with Fall to design the uniforms. Thicke created an upbeat play list for brunch featuring the Jackson 5, Al Greene, The Supremes, Visioneers, Aretha Franklin and more (also available on Spotify).

“The current group of artists are part of Mixtape: Vol. 1,” says Fall. “And our goal is to rotate the art every 12 months to make room for a new family of artists.”

The menu is also mixed media, pulling influences from Fall’s own background and staying in line with current L.A. trends. Combining Tunisian, Carribean, French and Jewish flavors, there are modernized comfort-food dishes such as caraway agnolotti filled with pastrami, refried lentil dip with za’atar naan, chicken-fried pork chop with tarragon chimichurri, and a Nashville-hot corn dog for dinner; and challah French toast, breakfast burritos, grain bowls, and chorizo and biscuits for brunch.

In a nostalgic nod, cocktails are whimsically named for the mood rings Fall, 29, loved during his '90s childhood. In the mix are Playful (vodka and housemade ginger-guava soda), Sophisticated (aged rum, banana-infused sweet vermouth, tobacco bitters) and Fiesty (tequila, ginger beer, five spice bitters).

While Fall has opened various concepts around Los Angeles over the years, from Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar in Venice to an underground grungy disco pop-up, this is the first concept for his newly formed The Jeremy Fall Company, and the latest in a string of openings since he signed with Roc Nation in 2018.