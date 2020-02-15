'Jagged Little Pill' Matinee Evacuated After Patron Deploys Pepper Spray

The show was expected to continue after the issue was investigated by emergency personnel.

In the middle of its second act at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York on Saturday, the stage production of Jagged Little Pill was interrupted when a patron allegedly used a can of pepper spray.

The theater was evacuated while the incident was investigated by emergency personnel. The New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department were both called to the scene.

According to a Broadhurst Theatre spokesperson, the matinee was expected to continue after the issue was resolved. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident and the cause for the use of pepper spray has not been confirmed.

On Twitter, audience members shared their experience.

The #jaggedlittlepill matinee has been evacuated—apparently pepper spray was set off in the theater.



Have just been told the show will finish, waiting for all clear from first responders. https://t.co/blTLNXpHmn — Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) February 15, 2020

The Broadhurst Theatre has been evacuated in the middle of @jaggedmusical's second act because apparently a pepper spray went off. #Broadway #broadhurst #jaggedlittlepill #perrenguechique pic.twitter.com/JoszEWLoIP — Eduardo Storm (@dudustorm) February 15, 2020

Fun times at the #jaggedlittlepill matinee when the show was stopped and the whole theater was evacuated because someone sprayed pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/bHtLvMmzKA — Emily Hahn (@EHahnMD) February 15, 2020

The musical is based on Alanis Morissette's 1995 alternative-rock album of the same name, and written by Diablo Cody.

More to come.