Jaime King Cast Opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

The actress will play a woman on a hike who stumbles across a crime before seeking the help of a retired forest ranger in the Mike Burns-directed film.

Jamie King has been cast in Out of Death opposite Bruce Willis for director Mike Burns and Randall Emmett and George Furla's Emmett/Furla Films.

From a script by Bill Lawrence, King plays a woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. As she races through the woods to escape, she comes across a retired forest ranger, played by Willis, and seeks his help. Producers include Emmett/Furla Films with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert serve as executive producers.

King, who is repped by Gersh/WME and manager Oren Segal, was in the middle of filming the second season of Netflix's Black Summer when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production. She is expected to resume production on that series, for which she serves as a producer, soon before segueing to Out of Death.

The news was first reported by Deadline as part of Willis's new three-picture deal with the production company.