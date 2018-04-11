Jaime King Joins Ray Liotta in Crime Mystery 'Cutman'

Michael Mailer will direct and produce the indie drama from a script by Tiffany Heath.

My Bloody Valentine actress Jaime King is set to star alongside Ray Liotta in the crime mystery Cutman from director Michael Mailer, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The indie drama, based on a script by Tiffany Heath, portrays two people at the end of their road who stay in a desolate East Texas motel. King will play a junkie named Josie Ray Broussard, while Liotta will portray a retired boxer dying of cancer.

King's character is left horrifically traumatized by the abuse she endured as a child. Tarnished by heroin addiction and hard living, Josie is a drifter who travels with her 10-year-old daughter, Stryk, to wherever the wind blows them. Both main characters aim to complete a mission of revenge and redemption, only to find a tough little girl links their fates and shapes the rest of their lives.

Michael Mailer Films is producing the pic.

King recently completed work alongside Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 and Gary Ross' action crime thriller Ocean's 8. She also starred in Ice Cream in the Cupboard, an indie drama adapted from the book by Pat Moffett, and How to Cook Your Daughter, a drama based on a memoir by Jessica Hendra and Blake Morrison.

