Jake Busey & Nicole Sullivan to Star in High School Comedy 'Divos!'

The comedy takes place in the world of high school musical theater.

Jake Busey and Nicole Sullivan will star in Divos!, a high school comedy. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Jayson Bernard, Jason Stuart and newcomer Timothy Brundidge will also star.

The comedy was written by Matt Steele, who will also star in the film that will be the directorial debut of Ryan Patrick Bartley.

The movie follows Ricky Redmond (Steele), a high school senior who thinks he is a shoo-in for the lead role in the school's musical until baseball MVP Josh Kelly (Brundidge) shows up at auditions. Ricky takes Josh under his wing to teach the rookie actor the ins and outs of being a teenage divo (a male diva) but soon realizes that Josh's star quality is more dangerous than he originally anticipated.

Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario Jr. of J&R Productions will produce with In The Basement Entertainment. The film will be executive produced by Bernard.

Says Bartley, ​“Our goal is to make you laugh, make you cry, make you never want to say goodbye! That, and to destroy all preconceived notions of a self-aggrandized high school musical theater troop, and to show the hilarious and awkward cutthroat ineptitude within that world.”