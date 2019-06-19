Jake Gyllenhaal and James Corden Perform Whitney Houston-Inspired Tribute to Actor

The 'Late Late Show' host was distracted by thoughts of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star before breaking into song alongside the actor in an elaborate bit about their mutual admiration.

James Corden couldn't get Jake Gyllenhaal off of his mind during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

During a "Dogs in Sunglasses" segment, Corden got distracted and spoke about his love for the actor in a voiceover. "I can't stop thinking about Jake Gyllenhaal. He's such a good actor. He'd be an amazing guest, too," said Corden in an internal monologue. "I really wish he was here tonight."

Music picked up before Corden broke out into a musical number about his love for Gyllenhaal. "I believe the Gyllenhaal's the future/ A movie star who also does Broadway/ Really wish that Jake was here with us tonight," sang the host to the tune of Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All."

After Corden sang about Gyllenhaal's "kind blue eyes," the actor appeared on the theater's balcony and declared his mutual admiration for the host through song. After he sang that he watches The Late Late Show every night, he added, "One day I hope to see my face on 'Carpool Karaoke.'"

"I had a dream long ago/ He'd give me a hug and he'd never let me go," Corden belted out as he slowly made his way to Gyllenhaal.

The actor shared that he wanted to be a guest on the show, while Corden added that he regularly watches Donnie Darko when it's on TV.

Gyllenhaal exited the balcony and made his way onto the stage as they sang in unison, "Because the greatest Gyllenhaal is happening to me/ I found the greatest Gyllenhaal inside of me."

Dancers with ribbons ran around Gyllenhaal and Corden as they continued to sing, though the actor sang that "the greatest Gyllenhaal is actually Maggie." Corden agreed, "You're right/ It's her, then it's you."

Gyllenhaal sang that he hoped to one day be a guest on the late-night talk show and Corden replied, "You're the Jakest Gyllenhaal."

The actor then slowly walked off the stage and blew Corden a kiss before he left the theater.

Watch the full segment below.