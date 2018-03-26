Jake Gyllenhaal Is the First Celebrity to Star in a Cartier Campaign

You're looking at the face of Santos de Cartier.

First comes the prestige acting career, then comes the watch endorsements.

Jake Gyllenhaal is joining high-profile Hollywood colleagues Ryan Reynolds, Leo DiCaprio and Eddie Redmayne with his very own timepiece endorsement — the Stronger actor is the new face of Cartier's Santos de Cartier watch.

Gyllenhaal is making history as the brand's first-ever celebrity campaign star, according to WWD. However, the house has been warming up to Hollywood for a while now, hiring Sofia Coppola to direct a short film for the Panthere de Cartier watch last year. Gyllenhaal will star in a film advertisement for the timepiece, which will be shown online and in movie theaters this spring.

“Integrity, dedication and boundless curiosity: Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the Santos de Cartier man," said the company in a statement. "A man who commits utterly and does nothing by halves. A man who defines fearless as honest and true to himself." When you put it that way, who wouldn't want to hire Gyllenhaal as an ambassador?

The Santos de Cartier watch was created in 1904, and the latest iteration of the square-face timepiece, which features an interchangeable leather strap or bracelet, was unveiled in Geneva in January.

Gyllenhaal, a person that Drew Barrymore loves, most recently starred in a Calvin Klein campaign for the Eternity fragrance, which, like the Cartier ads, featured a significant film component. The actor played a father figure in the Cary Fukunaga-directed video also starring model Liya Kebede.

We'll be watching out for the video when it drops this spring.